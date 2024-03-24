Former VicRoads Site in Kew Eyed for Social Housing Amidst Victoria's Housing Crisis

In the heart of Melbourne's inner east, the now-vacant former VicRoads headquarters in Kew stands as a potent symbol of the housing challenges facing Victoria. Monique Ryan, the federal MP for Kooyong, has spotlighted this site for its potential in addressing the state's dire need for social and affordable housing, amidst a backdrop of escalating housing crises and governmental promises of housing construction that have yet to fully materialize.

The Call for Action

Monique Ryan's advocacy for the redevelopment of the Kew site into social housing comes at a critical time. With the state and federal governments pledging to significantly increase housing stock, the disused land presents a unique opportunity. Yet, as the housing waiting list grows and homeownership becomes increasingly unattainable for many Victorians, the response from political leaders has been underwhelming. Ryan's call to action challenges politicians to support local housing projects, moving beyond mere rhetoric to concrete solutions.

Valuation and Potential Opposition

Valued at approximately $124.7 million, the 26,040-square metre site is among the few of its scale available in Kew, a suburb known for its high real estate prices. The potential for redevelopment into a significant residential project raises questions about the government's intentions and the possible resistance from local residents and institutions, including the prestigious Xavier College. The debate underscores the tension between the need for more housing and the preservation of local community character.

Government Responses and Future Prospects

While the Victorian government explores options for the site with a stated focus on community benefit, the urgency of the housing crisis and the site's high value complicate the decision-making process. The situation calls for a delicate balance between financial considerations, community needs, and the overarching goal of increasing housing availability. As discussions continue, the fate of the former VicRoads site remains a focal point in the broader conversation about housing affordability and social equity in Victoria.

As the debate unfolds, the VicRoads site in Kew stands not just as a parcel of land, but as a litmus test for the government's commitment to tackling the housing crisis. The decisions made here could set a precedent for how Victoria, and indeed Australia, addresses the growing demand for affordable and accessible housing in the years to come.