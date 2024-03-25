Former VicRoads HQ in Kew Eyed for Social Housing Amid Australia's Housing Crisis

In Melbourne's inner east, the disused VicRoads headquarters next to prestigious Xavier College presents a unique opportunity for addressing Australia's acute housing shortage. As the federal MP Monique Ryan urges for its redevelopment into social and affordable housing, the state government remains non-committal, exploring options to 'maximise community value'.

Historical Significance and Current Predicament

The two modernist towers of the former VicRoads office, established in 1961, have served Victoria's road authorities for six decades. However, deemed no longer fit for purpose, the site has been vacated, with relocation of staff scheduled from November 2023 to February 2024. Surrounded by the affluent suburbs of Kew, the future of this 2.5-hectare land parcel remains uncertain, sparking a debate over its potential contribution to mitigating the housing crisis gripping the nation.

Political Call to Action

Kooyong MP Monique Ryan is set to challenge federal parliament, advocating for the site's transformation into affordable housing units. Ryan criticizes the political reticence surrounding local housing projects, highlighting the discrepancy between ambitious housing targets and the actual support for projects that can alleviate the housing shortage. With over 60,000 Victorians on the social housing waiting list and home ownership becoming increasingly unattainable, the call for action has never been more urgent.

Valuation and Viability

Given Kew's high land value, estimated at $4791 per square metre, the former VicRoads site could be worth approximately $124.7 million. This valuation underscores the financial and social potential of the site, with possibilities ranging from residential redevelopment to the integration of public and affordable housing. Local and state government officials, as well as potential candidates, express diverse viewpoints on the site's future, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that considers community benefits, financial viability, and environmental sustainability.

The debate over the former VicRoads headquarters in Kew serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges facing Australia's housing sector. As political, economic, and social dynamics intersect, the future of this prime piece of land may well set a precedent for how Australia navigates its housing crisis. With the right vision and leadership, the site could provide much-needed relief to those struggling to find affordable housing, while also contributing to the vibrancy and diversity of the Kew community.