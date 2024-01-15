Former Sydney High School Teacher on Trial for Alleged Unlawful Sexual Activity

In the heart of Sydney’s justice system, the Downing Centre District Court, a case of significant gravity unfolds. A former teacher from an elite Sydney high school stands accused of alleged unlawful sexual activity with a student. The echoes of this case resonate beyond the courtroom walls, stirring conversations about power dynamics and the sanctity of trust within the education sector.

Allegations of Grooming and Unlawful Relations

The student, who began attending the high school in 1984, became a subject of the teacher’s attention upon entering his mathematics class. As per the Crown prosecutor’s presentation, the teacher, seven years her senior, allegedly groomed the student. He formed a close relationship not only with the student but also with her mother. This relationship is reported to have taken a disturbing turn with the teacher engaging in inappropriate behaviors such as taking the student to dinner, kissing her, and touching her in ways that breach the boundaries of a teacher-student relationship.

Key Incident at National Park

One key incident that has come to light involves alleged sexual intercourse during a trip to a national park. The student described feeling ‘frozen’ and ‘trapped’ in the situation. The teacher is now on trial for a single charge of carnal knowledge. The central issue on trial hinges upon whether the student was under or over 17 years old at the time of the alleged sexual activity.

The Aftermath

The court heard that these alleged sexual encounters occurred around ten times before August 1984. The teacher is said to have urged the student to keep their relationship a secret and even encouraged her to abandon her studies. After a long-term relationship and eventual separation in the 2010s, the former student reported the teacher in March of 2021, which led to his arrest. In a recorded phone call, the teacher did not explicitly admit wrongdoing but suggested that actions done in kindness cannot be entirely wrong. The defense has asked the jury to keep an open mind as the trial proceeds with the complainant’s testimony.