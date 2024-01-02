Former Nurse Heroically Rescues Woman After New Year’s Day Vehicular Accident
In an act of courage and humanity on New Year’s Day, Sivarasa Manmatharasa, a former nurse, swiftly came to the rescue of a 27-year-old woman who was pinned against the shelves of Pyramid Video and Spice shop in Homebush West, following a terrifying vehicular accident.
This incident, which unfolded around 5pm, saw the woman trapped between the grocery shelves and a van, struggling with serious hip and leg injuries.
Amid Chaos, A Hero Emerges
Despite the chaos and the potential danger posed by a smoking vehicle, Manmatharasa showed no hesitation.
He immediately conducted a first aid check and provided much-needed comfort to the terrified woman, who expressed fears of dying and a longing to speak with her mother.
It was an act that showcased his professional training and compassion, reminding us that sometimes, heroes emerge in the most unlikely circumstances.
