Accidents

Former Nurse Heroically Rescues Woman After New Year’s Day Vehicular Accident

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:53 pm EST
Former Nurse Heroically Rescues Woman After New Year’s Day Vehicular Accident

In an act of courage and humanity on New Year’s Day, Sivarasa Manmatharasa, a former nurse, swiftly came to the rescue of a 27-year-old woman who was pinned against the shelves of Pyramid Video and Spice shop in Homebush West, following a terrifying vehicular accident.

This incident, which unfolded around 5pm, saw the woman trapped between the grocery shelves and a van, struggling with serious hip and leg injuries.

Amid Chaos, A Hero Emerges

Despite the chaos and the potential danger posed by a smoking vehicle, Manmatharasa showed no hesitation.

He immediately conducted a first aid check and provided much-needed comfort to the terrified woman, who expressed fears of dying and a longing to speak with her mother.

It was an act that showcased his professional training and compassion, reminding us that sometimes, heroes emerge in the most unlikely circumstances.

Accidents
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

