Former Male Escort ‘Vitality King’ Denies Money Laundering Accusations

The man known as the ‘Vitality King’, Jamie Ronald Close, has taken a stand, vehemently denying accusations of his involvement in a $1.6 million money laundering scheme. The former male escort, who faced 52 charges in 2020 for alleged illegal offshore money transfers, has now voiced his criticism of the charges, branding them as fabricated.

Close Questions the Evidence

Representing himself in court without legal counsel, Close questioned the validity of the case against him, suggesting that the evidence presented was insufficient. He confidently pleaded not guilty to three counts of possessing or dealing with property believed to be the proceeds of crime exceeding $100,000, and one count of operating an unregistered remittance service.

A Stint in Jail and Trial on the Horizon

Close detailed his experience of spending 31 days in jail before securing bail release, underscoring the severity of the allegations levelled against him. The substantial sum of money alleged to have been illegally transferred from the victims by Close necessitated certain bail conditions to ensure the 52-year-old’s court attendance.

Waiting for Justice

As the court proceedings continue to unfold, Close is set to face a jury trial in September. The outcome of the trial will undoubtedly have significant implications for the man once known as a male escort, now self-styled ‘Vitality King’. The case serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often hidden world of financial crimes.