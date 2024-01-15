en English
Australia

Former Logan City Mayor Timothy Luke Smith Receives Extended Supervised Release

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Former Logan City Mayor Timothy Luke Smith Receives Extended Supervised Release

Former Logan City mayor, Timothy Luke Smith, is facing an extended 12-month supervision after being convicted of high range drink driving while serving a suspended sentence for corruption. The additional sentence comes as a result of a drink driving incident that occurred on September 9, 2023, where Smith recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.204, exceeding four times the legal limit.

Background of Corruption Charges

Smith pleaded guilty to corruption charges in March 2023, which included accepting a secret commission and misconduct in public office. These charges were specifically related to his influence on a council recruitment process to benefit a particular individual. This misconduct was discovered during a corruption investigation into Queensland councils, initiated by the Crime and Corruption Commission in March 2018. The investigation included public hearings that examined several southeast Queensland councils, including Logan City, in 2017.

Smith’s Response and Rehabilitation

Representing himself in court, Smith agreed to the extension of his suspended sentence. He presented to the court medical reports and letters of support, indicative of his progress in addressing his alcohol problem. Despite the severity of his drink driving offence, Judge Michael Burnett chose not to activate the full suspended sentence, citing Smith’s commitment to alcohol rehabilitation.

Community Service and Future Compliance

Smith was also mandated to serve 120 hours of community service, of which he has already completed 76 hours. He now faces a fine of $1300 and has been disqualified from driving for 12 months. Smith is now required to comply with the court order until March 6, 2026, marking a lengthier supervised release period than originally anticipated.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

