en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Former Detainees in Australia Arrested for Curfew Breach

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Former Detainees in Australia Arrested for Curfew Breach

In the wake of the festive season, two former detainees, previously released from immigration detention in Australia, have been arrested and charged with breaching curfew conditions. These incidents highlight the Australian government’s strict enforcement of visa regulations and curfews, an aspect of their immigration policy that has led to debates, criticisms, and calls for reform.

Former Detainees Breach Curfew

Among the charged individuals is a 38-year-old Iranian man, Masoud Pargol, taken into custody by the Australian Federal Police in Perth on Christmas Eve. Pargol allegedly violated his visa conditions by not being present at his residence the day prior, an act that contravened the curfew attached to his visa. Another individual, a 45-year-old man who had previously been arrested for drug possession, was re-detained in western Sydney for similar reasons.

(Read Also: Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat)

Visa Regulations and Government Response

The arrests follow a High Court ruling that led to the release of at least 148 non-citizens, including individuals with serious criminal histories. These arrests have sparked criticism of the government’s response to the High Court ruling. While the government defends its new legislation, the opposition calls for more preventative detention applications to be lodged with the courts.

(Read Also: Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic)

Curfew Breaches and Community Safety

These curfew breaches underline the government’s ongoing struggle to balance community safety with the rights of former detainees. The incidents also raise questions about the effectiveness of curfews as a means of monitoring and controlling the actions of those released from detention. As the debate continues, these cases serve as a stark reminder of the complex challenges faced in immigration enforcement and policy-making.

Read More

0
Australia Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test

By Salman Khan

Streamer Izanal's Prank Backfires: A Look at Streaming Culture and Public Interactions

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
@Australia · 2 hours
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
heart comment 0
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama’s Rose Bowl Defeat

By Salman Khan

James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
23 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
23 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
28 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
36 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
46 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
53 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
53 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
54 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
1 hour
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app