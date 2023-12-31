Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

In a chilling incident, former road racing cyclist Rohan Dennis was arrested for allegedly causing the death of his wife Melissa Dennis, also a distinguished cyclist. The incident unfolded on a fateful Saturday night in Adelaide, where Melissa, 32, was reportedly struck by a utility vehicle (ute) driven by Rohan, who is now facing severe charges.

Charges against Rohan Dennis

The 33-year-old Rohan Dennis, a prominent figure in the world of cycling, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. These serious charges stem from the tragic incident that led to the untimely death of Melissa Dennis, a celebrated cyclist herself who represented Western Australia (WA) at the Olympics.

Legacy of the Deceased

Melissa’s contribution to the realm of cycling is notable. She won titles and races both on the road and track, leaving a significant mark in the sport’s history. A former Olympian and team pursuit world champion, Melissa’s tragic demise sends shockwaves through the global cycling community.

Awaiting Trial

Following the incident, Rohan Dennis was released on bail and is expected to appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13. The cycling community and general public are closely watching the developments of this case, which intertwines a household’s personal tragedy with the public image of a renowned sports figure.

