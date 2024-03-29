Former AFL Star Nathan Thompson Lists Renovated Kyneton Country Retreat for $1.6M

Former Australian Football League (AFL) player Nathan Thompson has placed his beautifully renovated country home on the market, signaling the end of an era for the Thompson family in Kyneton, Victoria. The property, known as 'Rosemont,' has been listed with a price guide of $1.55 million to $1.65 million, showcasing the perfect blend of historical charm and modern luxury over nearly a decade of ownership.

From Historic Cottage to Modern Luxury

Built in the 1890s, the original cottage at 'Rosemont' has been transformed by Nathan Thompson and his wife into a luxurious five-bedroom, three-bathroom home. The renovation meticulously preserved the home's original exterior, including a cosy porch and awning, while the interior boasts modern features such as soaring timber ceilings, polished Baltic Pine floors, and a grand living room with polished concrete floors and glass walls. The property, set on an acre of lush private gardens, offers a seamless blend of classic Gold Rush era Australiana and contemporary style, making it a unique find in the Macedon Ranges region.

A Legacy of Love and Labor

Nathan Thompson, who originally hails from Kyneton, purchased the property nine years ago with an eye toward creating a family haven. The AFL star, known for his tenure with Hawthorn and later North Melbourne, has left a mark on the property with thoughtful renovations that respect the home's heritage while providing for modern living. Highlights of the property include a magnificent oversized kitchen with a Falcon oven, a private study, and an entertainment deck that opens out to a pool area, surrounded by a garden featuring Ash, Elm, and Willow trees. This home is a testament to Thompson's dedication to preserving history while embracing the comforts of modern living.

Looking to the Future

As the Thompson family prepares to downsize, 'Rosemont' stands as a beacon of their time in Kyneton, ready to welcome new owners. The sale of this property offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Kyneton's history, lovingly updated to meet the needs of contemporary family life. Nathan Thompson's legacy on the field may be well documented, but it's clear his impact extends beyond the football arena into the very foundations of 'Rosemont.' As this chapter closes for the Thompson family, the doors open for others to create their own memories in this exceptional home.