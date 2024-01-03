en English
Australia

Forex Market Sees Notable Shift in Trader Positions: Majority Now Net-Long on AUD/USD

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
The foreign exchange market is witnessing a unique sentiment among its retail traders, primarily concerning the AUD/USD currency pair. As per the latest statistics, an estimated 50.50% of traders are now holding a net-long position, a slight majority with a ratio of 1.02 to 1 favoring long positions over short ones. This trend has been consistent since December 19, when the AUD/USD was trading around the 0.67 mark. Since then, the currency pair experienced a marginal increase of 0.11% in its value.

Shift in Trader Positions

A notable shift in trader positions has been observed, with a 10.57% increase in net-long traders from the previous day and a 13.92% increase from the previous week. On the flip side, the number of net-short traders has seen a decrease of 16.03% since yesterday and by 26.89% since last week. These numbers hint at a potential downward pressure on AUD/USD, as the contrarian viewpoint often projects a price decline when there is a majority net-long position.

Bearish Outlook for AUD/USD

The bearish outlook on AUD/USD is further reinforced by the recent shifts in trader sentiment. The increasing proportion of traders holding long positions is traditionally a signal for a potential price drop in the currency pair. On Tuesday, the AUD/USD fell by 0.8%, primarily due to broader markets leaning towards the US Dollar, despite limited losses for the Aussie. This depreciation can be attributed to easing market bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and hobbled US economic data impacting investor sentiment.

Factors Influencing the Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar (AUD) experienced downward pressure following indications of sluggish global growth. Despite this, market players are reassessing their bets on imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). China’s manufacturing data, which may limit the AUD’s losses, along with Australia’s economic data, including the upcoming release of Composite and Services PMI data, are highly anticipated. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to refrain from monetary policy tightening in the upcoming February meeting, which could also impact the AUD’s value. The AUD, which was trading near 0.6760 on Wednesday, faces influences from various factors such as interest rates set by the RBA, the price of its biggest export – Iron Ore, the health of the Chinese economy, inflation in Australia, its growth rate, Trade Balance, and overall market sentiment.

Australia Business Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

