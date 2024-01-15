en English
Forestry Workers Found Guilty of Assault: A Call for Corporate Accountability

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Forestry Workers Found Guilty of Assault: A Call for Corporate Accountability

On January 15, 2024, in a landmark decision, two forestry workers, Michael Luigi Vitali and Rodney James Hearfield, were found guilty in the Coffs Harbour Local Court for assaulting two community members in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest. The incident, which occurred on June 25, 2020, was recorded by Forestry Corporation Officer Karen Morrow, shining a light on the malpractices within the forestry sector.

Unfolding of the Incident

The assault involved employees from Greensill Bros, a company contracted by the NSW Forestry Corporation. The victims, Mark Graham and Andre Johnston, were not only subjected to this violence, but initially, they were also wrongly charged for the assault. However, these charges were later withdrawn, revealing the miscarriage of justice in the initial handling of the case.

Police Mishandling and Criticism

Sergeant Goddard, who was responsible for the investigation, faced criticism for his handling of the case. He was accused of withholding video evidence that clearly depicted the violent nature of the assault, and also for siding with the assailants. This misstep led to an uproar in the community, eventually resulting in Goddard ceasing his duties as a police officer.

Call for Accountability

In the aftermath of the court’s decision, Greens MP Sue Higginson called for the immediate suspension of contracts with Greensill Bros by the NSW Forestry Corporation. She emphasized that the ruling was overdue and highlighted the need for companies to be held accountable for their employees’ violent actions in public forests. This case has sparked a broader discussion on corporate responsibility and the need for stringent regulations in the forestry sector.

Australia Conflict & Defence Courts & Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

