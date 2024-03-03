Forestry Corporation Celebrates Gender Parity and Women's Leadership in Forestry on International Women's Day

As International Women's Day approaches, Forestry Corporation stands in the spotlight for championing gender equality within the traditionally male-dominated forestry industry. With the theme 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress,' this significant day highlights Forestry Corporation's efforts in achieving a milestone of gender parity in leadership roles, showcasing the crucial contributions of women to the sector.

Shattering the Glass Ceiling

Forestry Corporation, a pivotal entity in Australian forestry, now boasts a remarkable representation of women within its workforce, with a quarter of its positions held by females. Amba Addinsall, Talent & OD Business Partner, emphasizes the significant strides made towards gender equality, noting a 4% increase in female senior leaders over two years. This progress is not only a testament to the caliber of women in the workplace but also sets a precedent for inclusivity and diversity in the industry.

Inspiring Stories from the Field

Several women within Forestry Corporation share their journeys, reflecting the diversity of roles and the impact of female leadership in forestry. From Kirrily Oliver, a Harvesting Supervisor in Bathurst, to Meg Clery, a Field Ecologist in Eden, these stories underscore the importance of women in every facet of forestry operations. Kristen Coady, a Land Access Officer in Dubbo, and Madi Stewardson, a Harvest Planner in Batemans Bay, further highlight the broad spectrum of opportunities available for women in forestry, driven by passion for sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Celebrating Progress and Looking Forward

International Women's Day serves as a pivotal moment for reflection and celebration of the achievements of women in forestry. Forestry Corporation's commitment to gender parity and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture paves the way for continued progress. The testimonials shared by women in various roles within the corporation not only celebrate their contributions but also inspire future generations to explore careers in forestry, reinforcing the message that gender should never be a barrier to success in any field.