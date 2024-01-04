en English
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia’s Top-Selling Vehicle

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
The year 2023 marked a significant shift in Australia’s automotive industry. The Ford Ranger, for the first time in nearly three decades, overtook the Toyota HiLux to become the country’s top-selling vehicle. Ford’s success ended the HiLux’s seven-year reign as the sales leader, showcasing a 33 percent increase in the Ranger’s sales compared to the previous year. A total of 63,356 Rangers were sold, including 5095 4×2 models and 58,261 4×4 models. Meanwhile, Toyota HiLux sales witnessed a 5 percent decrease, with a total of 61,111 units sold.

A Triumph Despite Challenges

Despite supply chain challenges, Ford adopted proactive measures like leasing the vehicle carrier ship ‘Grand Quest’ to expedite deliveries to Australian customers. This strategic move seemingly paid off, as reflected in the sales numbers. The Ranger’s success can also be attributed to Ford’s strength in the 4×4 ute segment, where it offers high-performance variants like the Raptor and the luxurious Platinum. Toyota currently does not have counterparts to these.

A Collective Effort

Andrew Birkic, Ford Australia’s CEO, lauded the collective effort behind the Ranger’s success. He emphasised the significant contributions of designers, engineers, and dealers in making this milestone possible. Interestingly, even though the Ranger is not manufactured in Australia, it was designed and engineered there, further solidifying its connection with the Australian market.

A Record High in Sales

Notwithstanding the Ranger’s victory, Toyota remained the market leader with 215,240 vehicles sold, despite a 6.8 percent decline in sales. Australia’s overall market reached a record high, with 1,216,780 vehicles delivered, surpassing the previous record set in 2017. Ford was the third best-selling brand, with 87,800 vehicles sold, and the Ranger and Everest models were the principal contributors to the brand’s sales. The last time Ford led the sales charts in Australia was in 1995 with the EF Falcon.

Australia Automotive Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

