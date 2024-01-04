en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia’s Best-Selling Vehicle

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia’s Best-Selling Vehicle

In a riveting turn of events, the Ford Ranger has claimed the coveted title of the best-selling vehicle in Australia for 2023. With a total of 63,356 Rangers sold, Ford toppled the Toyota HiLux from its 28-year reign, marking a 33% surge in sales from the previous year. The Ranger’s remarkable ascension to the top saw the end of HiLux’s seven-year run as the leading seller, even though the latter still witnessed robust sales exceeding 60,000 units.

Unraveling Ford Ranger’s Triumph

Ford’s dominance in the 4×4 ute segment, which offered a blend of high-performance and luxury variants, played a crucial role in its success. The company sold a substantial 58,261 4×4 vehicles, outpacing the 5,095 4×2 units. On the other hand, Toyota preserved its lead in the 4×2 segment, typically preferred by fleet buyers. Andrew Birkic, CEO of Ford Australia, underscored the collective effort that propelled the Ranger to its winning position.

Tackling Supply Challenges

Both Ford and Toyota grappled with supply challenges in a year defined by unprecedented demand. Ford’s strategy to expedite deliveries by leasing the Grand Quest ship demonstrated its commitment to meeting customer expectations and underscored the intense competition in the market.

Overall Market Performance

Despite the Ford Ranger’s individual victory, Toyota retained its position as the market leader, selling 215,240 vehicles. Ford came in third in the brands’ lineup, with a total of 87,800 vehicles sold. The overall Australian vehicle market hit a historic high, delivering 1,216,780 vehicles, shattering the previous record set in 2017. The last time a Ford vehicle clinched the top sales spot in Australia was in 1995 with the EF Falcon.

0
Australia Automotive Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Australian War Memorial Makes it to Top 10 Free Tourist Attractions Globally
In a remarkable achievement, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra has crossed a significant milestone. It has been recognized as one of the top 10 free tourist attractions worldwide, according to a list compiled by Casago, an American holiday home rental company. This recognition places the memorial on a prestigious platform, highlighting its importance on
Australian War Memorial Makes it to Top 10 Free Tourist Attractions Globally
Concerns Mount as Victoria's Public Sector Workforce Swells
8 mins ago
Concerns Mount as Victoria's Public Sector Workforce Swells
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
8 mins ago
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
2 mins ago
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
Wayward Brewing's Uncertain Future: Sydney Craft Brewery Faces Administration
5 mins ago
Wayward Brewing's Uncertain Future: Sydney Craft Brewery Faces Administration
Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce
7 mins ago
Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce
Latest Headlines
World News
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
19 seconds
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
57 seconds
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
1 min
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
1 min
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
2 mins
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
3 mins
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
3 mins
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
3 mins
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
3 mins
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app