Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia’s Best-Selling Vehicle

In a riveting turn of events, the Ford Ranger has claimed the coveted title of the best-selling vehicle in Australia for 2023. With a total of 63,356 Rangers sold, Ford toppled the Toyota HiLux from its 28-year reign, marking a 33% surge in sales from the previous year. The Ranger’s remarkable ascension to the top saw the end of HiLux’s seven-year run as the leading seller, even though the latter still witnessed robust sales exceeding 60,000 units.

Unraveling Ford Ranger’s Triumph

Ford’s dominance in the 4×4 ute segment, which offered a blend of high-performance and luxury variants, played a crucial role in its success. The company sold a substantial 58,261 4×4 vehicles, outpacing the 5,095 4×2 units. On the other hand, Toyota preserved its lead in the 4×2 segment, typically preferred by fleet buyers. Andrew Birkic, CEO of Ford Australia, underscored the collective effort that propelled the Ranger to its winning position.

Tackling Supply Challenges

Both Ford and Toyota grappled with supply challenges in a year defined by unprecedented demand. Ford’s strategy to expedite deliveries by leasing the Grand Quest ship demonstrated its commitment to meeting customer expectations and underscored the intense competition in the market.

Overall Market Performance

Despite the Ford Ranger’s individual victory, Toyota retained its position as the market leader, selling 215,240 vehicles. Ford came in third in the brands’ lineup, with a total of 87,800 vehicles sold. The overall Australian vehicle market hit a historic high, delivering 1,216,780 vehicles, shattering the previous record set in 2017. The last time a Ford vehicle clinched the top sales spot in Australia was in 1995 with the EF Falcon.