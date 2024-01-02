en English
Australia

Ford Australia Issues ‘Stop-Sale’ Notice for F-150 Pick-up Trucks Over Turbocharger Issue

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Ford Australia Issues ‘Stop-Sale’ Notice for F-150 Pick-up Trucks Over Turbocharger Issue

Ford Australia has called for an immediate cessation of sales and delivery of the recently launched Ford F-150 pick-up trucks in response to a turbocharger-related problem detected in the models. The vehicles, which were converted from left-hand drive to right-hand drive by Melbourne-based RMA Automotive, began their journey to customers in late November 2023. With the newly discovered fault, Ford has directed all dealers to suspend any further deliveries of the vehicles currently in stock or en route to showrooms.

The Issue at Hand

The issue stems from the turbocharger, a critical component in the vehicle’s engine. The problem, related to a collapsing hose on the right-hand side turbo of the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost powerplant, has caused the vehicle to go into a limp mode. This fault has been linked to the remanufacturing process carried out by RMA Automotive.

Customer Impact and Resolution

Despite the ‘stop-sale’ notice, Ford Australia has reassured customers who have already received their F-150 vehicles, stating they can continue to operate their trucks safely. This indicates the issue, while serious, does not pose an immediate threat to driver safety. Meanwhile, the company is working diligently to investigate and rectify the problem.

The Ford F-150 Conversion Project

This project, endorsed by Ford both in Australia and Detroit, marks the first venture of its kind for RMA Automotive. The company, until now, was primarily recognized for modifying Ford Ranger utes for police and military use in Asia. It is worth noting that the affected Ford F-150 models, equipped with a unique 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 engine, stand out in their class against non-turbo petrol V8s. The vehicles are also sold with a full factory warranty when purchased through Ford Australia dealers.

Australia Automotive Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

