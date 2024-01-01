Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy

The bustling Joseph Road Precinct in Footscray, Melbourne, has recently been the centre of an escalating public safety concern. The tragic death of 22-year-old international student, Frances Jeyann Ramirez, has sparked an urgent call for road safety improvements. A resident of the Philippines, Ramirez met her untimely death when she was struck by two cars at a perilous intersection, a site known for its numerous near misses.

Residents Demand Immediate Action

Not long after Ramirez’s accident, Samantha Meredith, a Melbourne teacher and local resident, initiated a petition to bolster road safety measures in the area. The petition, which has already garnered nearly 550 signatures, pleads for the immediate introduction of traffic lights, updated traffic signals, and a reduction of the speed limit from 60 km/h to 40 km/h. The local community, having lobbied the state government and Maribyrnong City Council for years, is adamant about achieving these changes to prevent further tragedies.

Precinct’s Infrastructure Shortcomings

Originally conceived as a ‘satellite city’ capable of accommodating 5,000 residents, the Joseph Road Precinct now faces criticism for its inadequate road safety infrastructure. The area suffers from a lack of safe crossings, pedestrian facilities, disability access, and sufficient parking. Despite the council’s plan to address these issues through works funded by developer contributions, residents remain sceptical, pointing out past delays and unfulfilled promises.

Maribyrnong City Council’s Response

The Maribyrnong City Council, in response to the outcry, has allocated $6 million in the 2023-24 budget for construction works in the precinct. The council is in the final stages of a tender process for a major reconstruction project, set to commence in the second half of the year. The next phase of the project, subject to Department of Transport and Planning approval, will involve the introduction of new traffic signals, expected to address blind spot concerns at certain intersections.