Australia

Foiled Assassination Plot against Rap Group OneFour: Suspects Arrested

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
Foiled Assassination Plot against Rap Group OneFour: Suspects Arrested

In a startling revelation, two men have been apprehended in a potentially deadly conspiracy against four members of the Western Sydney rap sensation, OneFour. The alleged plot, believed to be rooted in a conflict between the rappers and a criminal syndicate, has been interrupted by the diligent efforts of the Australian police.

Unveiling the Hidden Threat

The implicated targets, Jerome ‘J Emz’ Misa, Pio ‘YP’ Misa, Spencer ‘Spenny’ Magalogo, and Dahcell ‘Celly’ Ramos, form the heart of OneFour, a group that has left an indelible mark on Western Sydney’s musical landscape. The apprehended suspects, Brandon Maseuli and Yousef Rima, are believed to be part of an international criminal syndicate. The duo have been charged with conspiracy to murder, kidnapping, directing a criminal group, and several drug and robbery-related offenses.

Unraveling the Plot

Investigations suggest that the murder contract was a result of a tussle between the rappers and the crime syndicate that had engaged the criminal cell. Police have seized firearms intended for the plot and arrested members of the cell. The case, currently under the purview of Strike Force Tromperie, has led to 28 individuals being implicated in organized crime-related offenses.

Under the Lens

The rappers have been under the police scanner in the past due to violence associated with their performances, resulting in attempts to close down their Australian tour in 2019. The criminal cell, linked to the Haouchar crime syndicate, is also allegedly involved in a kidnapping in March 2023 and a foiled raid on a sizeable cocaine stash. The police have additionally applied for an arrest warrant for a 22-year-old individual believed to be residing overseas, further expanding the scope of the investigation.

The case, piquing both the local community and the wider public interest, promises further disclosures as the situation continues to unfold. The law enforcement’s proactive intervention in foiling the alleged assassination plot has undoubtedly saved the lives of the four OneFour members, and has once again flagged the shadowy interplay between music, fame, and crime.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

