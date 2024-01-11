en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Foiled Assassination Plot Against OneFour: A Grim Reminder of Music Industry Dangers

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Foiled Assassination Plot Against OneFour: A Grim Reminder of Music Industry Dangers

In a chilling development that has sent shockwaves across the music industry, an alleged murder plot targeting members of the prominent Western Sydney rap group, OneFour, has been thwarted. Two individuals have been apprehended, and charges including conspiracy to murder and kidnapping have been leveled against them. The authorities, following a larger investigation, took action to prevent the execution of the plot, rescuing members of the music collective who were oblivious to the impending danger.

The Foiled Plot and the Arrests

Jerome ‘J Emz’ Misa, Pio ‘YP’ Misa, Spencer ‘Spenny’ Magalogo, and Dahcell ‘Celly’ Ramos, the members of OneFour, were the alleged targets of this nefarious plot. The NSW Police Force had been keeping a close eye on the group due to their association with Western Sydney drill rap, a genre often under the microscope due to its ties with crime and violence. The suspects, who were linked to a notorious crime syndicate, appeared before the court and were denied bail.

Described as ‘extremely organized’, the alleged conspiracy involved detailed surveillance of the rap group members and tracking their movements on social media. The State Crime Command’s Organized Crime Squad reported that the plot was orchestrated on behalf of an international criminal cell. The arrested individuals are expected to face charges including conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, firearm offenses, and large commercial quantities of prohibited drug supply.

The Aftermath

The group OneFour, known for their controversial run-ins with the police, was unaware of the alleged murder plot until informed by the authorities. In the aftermath of this revelation, the group responded with a defiant Instagram post. The incident has not only highlighted the potential for violence within certain genres or communities associated with a history of such incidents but also underscored the safety concerns surrounding artists. As the authorities continue their pursuit of additional suspects, including an international warrant for a fifth male believed to be overseas, the music industry is left grappling with the grim reality of the danger faced by its artists.

0
Australia Crime Music
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely
Papua New Guinea, an island nation in the southwestern Pacific, is currently grappling with the aftermath of violent unrest that has shaken the country to its core. The turmoil, which resulted in at least 22 casualties, erupted following a police strike, triggering widespread rioting and leading to the imposition of a state of emergency in
Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
1 hour ago
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
1 hour ago
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
2 mins ago
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
42 mins ago
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers
1 hour ago
AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers
Latest Headlines
World News
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
53 seconds
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
1 min
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
2 mins
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
2 mins
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
6 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
7 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
8 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
8 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
49 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app