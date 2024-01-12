en English
Australia

Flooding in Far North Queensland: Crocodile Spotted in Playground

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
Flooding in Far North Queensland: Crocodile Spotted in Playground

As the intensity of the flooding in Far North Queensland escalates, Queensland Premier Steven Miles shares a chilling photograph of a displaced crocodile in a children’s playground. This image, an eerie testament to the havoc wreaked by the natural disaster, brings to focus the impact on not just the local communities but also the region’s wildlife.

Unexpected Visitors in the Aftermath

With homes inundated and lives disrupted, residents now face an additional threat – wild animals venturing into unfamiliar territories. The photo shared by Premier Miles depicts a crocodile washed up in a playground in Wujal Wujal, a stark reminder of the changing dynamics in the flood-hit area.

Weather Woes Continue

Compounding the crisis, the weather forecast predicts severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in northern and western Queensland. This imminent deluge threatens to trigger flash floods in regions already reeling under the impact of recent rains, including the North Tropical Coast.

Unprecedented Damage

In the aftermath of Cyclone Jasper, towns have recorded up to 500mm of rain, resulting in uprooted trees, power outages, and significant damage to homes. The escalating crisis underscores the resilience of the communities grappling with both the immediate and long-term effects of this disaster.

Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

