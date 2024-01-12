Flooding in Far North Queensland: Crocodile Spotted in Playground

As the intensity of the flooding in Far North Queensland escalates, Queensland Premier Steven Miles shares a chilling photograph of a displaced crocodile in a children’s playground. This image, an eerie testament to the havoc wreaked by the natural disaster, brings to focus the impact on not just the local communities but also the region’s wildlife.

Unexpected Visitors in the Aftermath

With homes inundated and lives disrupted, residents now face an additional threat – wild animals venturing into unfamiliar territories. The photo shared by Premier Miles depicts a crocodile washed up in a playground in Wujal Wujal, a stark reminder of the changing dynamics in the flood-hit area.

Weather Woes Continue

Compounding the crisis, the weather forecast predicts severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in northern and western Queensland. This imminent deluge threatens to trigger flash floods in regions already reeling under the impact of recent rains, including the North Tropical Coast.

Unprecedented Damage

In the aftermath of Cyclone Jasper, towns have recorded up to 500mm of rain, resulting in uprooted trees, power outages, and significant damage to homes. The escalating crisis underscores the resilience of the communities grappling with both the immediate and long-term effects of this disaster.