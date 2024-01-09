Flip Out Trampoline Park Bolsters Australian Presence with New Adelaide Location

Adelaide, the radiant coastal capital of South Australia, is bracing for an exciting new addition to its leisure and entertainment landscape. Flip Out, a leading global brand in the trampoline park industry, is expanding its footprint in Australia with a new park set to open in the Elizabeth area of Adelaide. The new park, occupying a sprawling 2,946 square meters of a former factory space, marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion across the country.

A New Chapter in Flip Out’s Australian Journey

Flip Out’s journey in Australia is one rooted in innovation and fun. With the opening of a location in Mount Gambier, South Australia in 2023, the brand has been steadily growing its presence. The upcoming park in Adelaide is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing Australians with unique, exciting, and safe recreational experiences. The Elizabeth park will feature an array of attractions, including trampoline arenas, foam pits, parkour courses, and climbing walls, catering to a wide range of age groups and fitness levels.

Flip Out’s Expansion Vision

Flip Out’s expansion vision is one of ambitious and strategic growth. Their plan is to open 11 new locations across Australia, adding to the existing 12 venues. This will not only boost the brand’s visibility and market share in the country’s leisure industry but also provide communities with accessible and engaging spaces for physical activity and social interaction. The company has also announced plans for another establishment in Adelaide, further cementing its commitment to the South Australian market.

The Bigger Picture: Flip Out and Australia’s Leisure Industry

The opening of new Flip Out locations across Australia is a significant development for the country’s leisure and entertainment industry. As the brand continues to expand, it brings with it opportunities for job creation and economic stimulation in the areas where it sets up shop. Moreover, the parks provide a much-needed platform for physical activity in an era marked by increasing concerns about sedentary lifestyles. As Flip Out gears up to open its doors in Elizabeth, Adelaide, the company’s journey is a reminder of the transformative power of leisure and entertainment in shaping healthier, happier communities.