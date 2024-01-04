en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Flinders Ranges: A Top Travel Destination for 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Flinders Ranges: A Top Travel Destination for 2024

Marking a significant breakthrough in the tourism sector, the Flinders Ranges, housing the newly inaugurated Nilpena Ediacara National Park, has been spotlighted as one of the preferred travel destinations for 2024. This recognition, bestowed by Explore Travel, a distinguished travel publication, accentuates the international allure of the Flinders Ranges, renowned for the oldest known examples of life on Earth.

Revolutionizing Tourism through Ancient Life

Located roughly 500 kilometers to Adelaide’s north, the Nilpena Ediacara National Park is a treasure trove of Ediacaran fossils. The park’s extensive and intact records of these ancient life forms have garnered attention from the global scientific community, including esteemed entities like NASA and Sir David Attenborough. These prehistoric marvels are also central to a bid for a World Heritage listing, further elevating the park’s global standing.

Immersive Experiences and Economic Contributions

The park offers visitors an opportunity to explore the ancient world through professionally guided fossil tours and an innovative audio-visual exhibit. The latter, a collaborative effort by Sandpit design studio and Professor Mary Droser, projects 3D animations of Ediacaran lifeforms onto a 550-million-year-old fossil bed, providing an immersive peek into the origins of intelligent life.

Further, the Flinders Ranges has proven to be a boon for South Australia’s tourism sector, contributing an impressive $690 million to the region’s economy in the year to June 2023. The Flinders Ranges & Outback also graced the state’s latest domestic tourism promotion, underlining its significance as a major attraction.

Future Prospects and Popularity

Since its grand opening in April 2023, the Nilpena Ediacara National Park has been a hit among visitors. Authorities are optimistic about its potential to attract even more tourists in 2024, as it continues to gain global recognition for its unique offerings and the exceptional experiences it provides.

0
Australia Science & Technology Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
19 seconds ago
Heavy Rain in Townsville: A Boon for Greenery, a Bane for Roads
The recent heavy rainfall in Townsville has stimulated an impressive growth spurt in the city’s lawns and gardens. However, it has also led to a significant increase in the number of potholes on the city’s roads. Despite the challenges presented by the inclement weather, the Townsville City Council’s teams are working diligently to keep the
Heavy Rain in Townsville: A Boon for Greenery, a Bane for Roads
Coles' Automated Security Gates Stir Safety Concerns Among Customers
8 mins ago
Coles' Automated Security Gates Stir Safety Concerns Among Customers
GQG Partners: A Growing Funds Management Firm with a Generous Dividend Policy
12 mins ago
GQG Partners: A Growing Funds Management Firm with a Generous Dividend Policy
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
2 mins ago
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
Juvenile Trio Apprehended for Vehicle Theft in Northern Territory
2 mins ago
Juvenile Trio Apprehended for Vehicle Theft in Northern Territory
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
5 mins ago
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
31 seconds
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
1 min
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
2 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
2 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
2 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
3 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
3 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
3 mins
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
5 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app