Australia

Flash Floods Rock Queensland’s Gold Coast: A Community on Edge

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
The tranquility of the Gold Coast area in south-east Queensland has been disrupted by the wrath of mother nature, as flash floods sweep across the region. The sudden influx of water has left residents on edge, with the heavy rainfall expected to persist, threatening further damage and endangering lives.

Severe Storms Hit the Gold Coast

According to the Queensland disaster coordinator, the state response is being reinforced by cleanup workers from Disaster Relief Australia, who are equipped with specific skill sets to manage such crises. South-east Queensland was battered by a fierce thunderstorm, which brought about intense rainfall and flash flooding. With multiple rivers now under flood warnings, emergency crews are on the ground conducting swift water rescues and urging residents to exercise caution.

Power Outages and Looting Reports

Compounding the severity of the situation, damage to the electricity grid has resulted in power outages, with some homes not expected to regain power until January 5. Support has been enlisted from Queensland power workers, along with personnel from NSW and Victoria. Disturbingly, there have been reports of looting amidst the chaos, which the police are currently investigating.

Residents Advised to Shelter

As the weather warning is anticipated to continue until Wednesday, residents have been advised to shelter in place and avoid travel. Flash floods could also impact northern NSW, further broadening the affected area.

Rescue Operations and Relief Efforts

Over a dozen people have been rescued in the Gold Coast hinterland, while over 100 campers remain stranded due to the flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued additional flood warnings for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers. In response, the Federal Government is dispatching 50 defence force personnel to aid in cleanup efforts. Furthermore, a small business relief package has been announced, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the torrents of rain.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

