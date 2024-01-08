en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Flash Floods in Regional Victoria: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Havoc

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Flash Floods in Regional Victoria: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Havoc

Unprecedented downpours have inundated regional Victoria, causing flash floods that have deeply affected the lives and landscapes of the area. In the 24 hours leading up to 9 am on the reported day, the heavens opened up, drenching the region with the highest daily rainfall totals ever recorded in some locations.

Record-Breaking Rainfall: An Overview

The phenomenon of flash flooding has led to evacuation orders in several towns, with the torrential downpours causing rivers to swell beyond their usual levels. The Goulburn River at Seymour was reported to have peaked at 6.8 meters. Authorities have been vigilant, issuing watch and act alerts across various areas.

The area of Bendigo shattered a 90-year-old daily rainfall record, and other regions also received significant rainfall, causing landslides and issuing minor flood warnings. Emergency services, stretched thin but resolute, have rescued 38 people and responded to 1,200 calls for assistance.

Impact and Response

The state government, led by Premier Jacinta Allan, has been quick to respond to the crisis. A security and emergency cabinet meeting has been arranged to guide support for affected households, signaling the seriousness of the situation.

Among the most affected is the town of Rochester, where an evacuation order was issued. This area, unfortunately, is no stranger to floods. Almost 1,000 homes were inundated in the 2022 floods, with a significant portion of them still unrepaired.

The Aftermath: A Path to Recovery

Flash floods are not just fleeting events; they leave a lasting imprint on the communities and ecosystems they touch. The recovery process will be slow and arduous, but with the resilience of the residents and the support from the government, the region will bounce back.

However, the events serve as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the potential implications of climate change. As we move forward, it’s crucial to keep these events in mind, learn from them, and prepare for potential similar occurrences in the future.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Teenagers Arrested After Live-Streaming Police Chase: A Social Media Crime Saga
Four audacious teenagers found themselves in police custody after leading law enforcement through a multi-suburb chase, all while broadcasting their adrenaline-pumped escapade in real-time on social media platforms. The culprits were driving a stolen black Audi S3, propelling this incident into the spotlight as part of Queensland’s intensified efforts to curb burgeoning youth crime. The
Teenagers Arrested After Live-Streaming Police Chase: A Social Media Crime Saga
Flash Flooding Inundates Homes in Regional Victoria
13 mins ago
Flash Flooding Inundates Homes in Regional Victoria
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
50 mins ago
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
Near-Disaster at the Great Barrier Reef: Plane Crash Leaves All Survivors
8 mins ago
Near-Disaster at the Great Barrier Reef: Plane Crash Leaves All Survivors
Near-Death Experience for Tourists in Great Barrier Reef Plane Crash
10 mins ago
Near-Death Experience for Tourists in Great Barrier Reef Plane Crash
Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Victoria: A Wake-up Call for Emergency Preparedness
11 mins ago
Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Victoria: A Wake-up Call for Emergency Preparedness
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
4 mins
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
6 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
6 mins
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
7 mins
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
8 mins
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
9 mins
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
10 mins
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
15 mins
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
15 mins
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
6 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
22 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app