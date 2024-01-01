en English
Flash Floods Hit Gold Coast: A Look at the Ongoing Weather Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
The serene landscape of Gold Coast turned hostile early this morning, with the south-east Queensland region being battered by flash floods following heavy rainfall. The region has been hit by dangerous thunderstorms, with some areas receiving up to 400mm of rain in the last 24 hours, thereby triggering life-threatening flash floods. The ongoing situation has raised concerns for public safety and potential property damage.

Precautionary Measures and Public Advisory

Evacuation centres have been set up and residents are being advised to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. The adverse weather conditions have also disrupted aquatic centres and waste collections. Residents are being urged to stay informed and monitor updates from the Bureau of Meteorology. They are also strongly advised to avoid flood waters, seek shelter, and request assistance if needed. Community Recovery Hubs and assistance hotlines have been made available for those affected.

Impact on Daily Life

Flash flooding has significantly impacted the daily life of residents. Some community centres and libraries are open for residents to charge devices and seek relief from the weather. Furthermore, more than 7000 homes are still without power, and residents have been warned to monitor the situation closely and prepare to move to higher ground if necessary. Evacuation centers and sandbag stations have also been set up for those in need of shelter or protection from flooding.

Future Assistance and Ongoing Monitoring

The situation is being closely monitored by local authorities, with Queensland’s Disaster Coordinator in talks with the federal government about potential assistance from the defence force. The severity of the situation is underscored by the Bureau of Meteorology’s severe thunderstorm warning, which predicts intense rainfall. The meteorological office has urged residents to stay vigilant and follow safety advisories as the situation continues to develop.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

