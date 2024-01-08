en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Victoria: A Wake-up Call for Emergency Preparedness

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Victoria: A Wake-up Call for Emergency Preparedness

Victoria, a region known for its tranquil landscapes, was jolted from peaceful slumber by an unexpected deluge. Knee-deep water flooded homes as residents woke up to a scene of chaos and destruction. The sudden flash flooding has left a significant mark on this region, highlighting the relentless power of nature and the importance of emergency preparedness.

Unexpected Torrents Trigger Evacuations

Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding across several towns, including Seymour and Yea, prompting immediate evacuation orders. The extent of the flood was such that it led to significant water intrusion into residential areas. The State Emergency Service was flooded with almost 700 requests for assistance, ranging from flooding to fallen trees and building damage, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Rescue Amidst the Deluge

In one of the most harrowing incidents, a woman was rescued after her car was swept into the floodwaters. This episode is a stark reminder of the perils of driving through floodwaters and the necessity of a well-devised flood plan. Major flood warnings are in effect for several rivers in the region, and residents are urged to move to higher ground.

Relief Efforts and Weather Warnings

Relief centers have been established, providing succor to those affected by the disaster. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe storm warnings for multiple areas, highlighting the possibility of further flash flooding. Record-breaking amounts of rain have been reported in some areas of Victoria, indicating that the region is grappling with an unprecedented weather pattern.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Flash Flooding Inundates Homes in Regional Victoria
In the early morning hours, residents of regional Victoria woke to a sudden and severe weather event that has left several towns grappling with flash flooding. A couple, who found themselves knee-deep in water in their own home, epitomize the intensity and shock of the situation. Widespread Impacts and Damages The flooding has taken the
Flash Flooding Inundates Homes in Regional Victoria
Tragic House Fire in Hobart: A Murder Case Unfolds
49 mins ago
Tragic House Fire in Hobart: A Murder Case Unfolds
Ex-Accountant Jailed for Revenge Porn in Landmark Ruling
54 mins ago
Ex-Accountant Jailed for Revenge Porn in Landmark Ruling
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
39 mins ago
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
43 mins ago
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
Peter Dutton Criticizes Prime Minister Over Proposed ADF Recruitment Policy Change
48 mins ago
Peter Dutton Criticizes Prime Minister Over Proposed ADF Recruitment Policy Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
4 mins
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
5 mins
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
8 mins
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
9 mins
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
9 mins
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
11 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values
13 mins
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
14 mins
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
21 mins
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
11 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app