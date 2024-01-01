en English
Australia

Flash Flooding in South-East Queensland: Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Parts of south-east Queensland, including the Gold Coast, are grappling with significant rainfall and consequential flash flooding, affecting roads, power supply, and residences. The heavy downpour, which began on Christmas Day, has left over 100,000 residents without power and resulted in several road closures. With more rainfall expected, residents are being urged to stay vigilant and prepare for potential increases in flash flooding.

The Impact of the Rainfall

Notably, Upper Springbrook on the Gold Coast recorded 389mm of rain within 24 hours, leading to flash floods. As a result, flood warnings were issued for the Nerang, Pimpama, and Coomera Rivers, and heavy rainfall is anticipated to continue into Tuesday afternoon. The Gold Coast council has issued alerts, warning that several rivers are rising rapidly and urging residents to prepare for any eventuality.

Flood Warnings Persist

Although a severe thunderstorm warning for the Gold Coast area has been cancelled, the threat of isolated heavy rainfall remains for much of south-east Queensland on New Year’s Day. The slow-moving thunderstorm could potentially bring 24-hourly rainfall totals of more than 250 millimetres. Emergency Management Minister Nikki Boyd reported that the SES received more than 4,000 calls for help, with 460 of those occurring in the past 24 hours. Acting Environment Minister Grace Grace urged residents to reconsider their need to travel and avoid driving through floodwaters.

Rescue Efforts and Precautions

Over a dozen people have been rescued in the Gold Coast hinterland, and more than 100 campers remain trapped due to flash flooding. An emergency watch and act alert has been issued for the Scenic Rim due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding. The Queensland Police Service has reported multiple police rescues from floodwaters and warned residents to avoid driving into flooded areas. Power restoration has been hampered by the severe weather conditions, with fast-rising waterways and 110,000 lightning strikes affecting the work. However, Energex is working to restore power to homes, with almost 7,000 homes still without power.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

