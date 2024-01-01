en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Flash Flooding Hits South-East Queensland: Residents Urged to Brace for Severe Weather

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Flash Flooding Hits South-East Queensland: Residents Urged to Brace for Severe Weather

South-East Queensland, including the Gold Coast, has been hit by severe weather conditions that have led to dangerous flash flooding. The Upper Springbrook region on the Gold Coast has already registered a staggering 389mm of rain, triggering flood advisories for several rivers in the area. A severe weather alert is in effect for South-East Queensland and Northern NSW, with potential for intense rainfall that could exacerbate the flooding situation.

Rising Temperatures in Northern Australia

Meanwhile, in a stark contrast, large swathes of Northern Australia are grappling with a heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the 40s. Particularly in Western Australia, where the town of Marble Bar is expected to reach a scorching 45C. This extreme weather disparity showcases the unpredictable and often harsh climate conditions that Australia faces.

Community Response and Support

Community recovery hubs and assistance have been activated for residents affected by the flooding. Public facilities like community centres and libraries are open for residents needing to charge devices and seek respite from the weather. Updates related to the impact of flash flooding, waste management, evacuation centres, and aquatic centres are being regularly updated. Residents are urged to stay informed through the Bureau of Meteorology and sign up for Gold Coast Alerts.

Defence Force Assistance

Considering the severity of the situation, the Australian Defence Force could potentially be mobilised to aid flood-ravaged communities in Queensland. This revelation comes as more than 500mm of rain drenched the already saturated Gold Coast on Monday. Areas such as Coolangatta, Logan City, Beenleigh, Mount Tamborine and Springbrook regions have also been affected. Emergency services urge people to stay home and avoid driving through floodwaters to ensure their safety. Queensland’s Disaster Coordinator is in talks with the federal government about whether the defence force is required to assist.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches

By Salman Khan

Declassified Documents Uncover Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Man Fined for Spearfishing Protected Blue Groper 'Gus'

By Geeta Pillai

New South Wales Welcomes First Babies of 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Thunderstorm Enhances New Year's Celebrations with Natural Light Show ...
@Australia · 7 mins
Thunderstorm Enhances New Year's Celebrations with Natural Light Show ...
heart comment 0
From Pub to Palace: Australian-born Princess Mary Ascends as Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

From Pub to Palace: Australian-born Princess Mary Ascends as Queen of Denmark
Queensland Battles Severe Weather: A Tale of Rain, Floods, and Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Battles Severe Weather: A Tale of Rain, Floods, and Resilience
Fearless Australian Journalist John Pilger Dies at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Fearless Australian Journalist John Pilger Dies at 84
Van Crashes into Homebush West Shop, Trapping Pedestrian

By Geeta Pillai

Van Crashes into Homebush West Shop, Trapping Pedestrian
Latest Headlines
World News
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
37 seconds
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
1 min
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
2 mins
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
2 mins
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
3 mins
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
4 mins
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
4 mins
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict
Aruba's Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions 'X Corp.'
4 mins
Aruba's Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions 'X Corp.'
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
35 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app