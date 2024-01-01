Flash Flooding Hits South-East Queensland: Residents Urged to Brace for Severe Weather

South-East Queensland, including the Gold Coast, has been hit by severe weather conditions that have led to dangerous flash flooding. The Upper Springbrook region on the Gold Coast has already registered a staggering 389mm of rain, triggering flood advisories for several rivers in the area. A severe weather alert is in effect for South-East Queensland and Northern NSW, with potential for intense rainfall that could exacerbate the flooding situation.

Rising Temperatures in Northern Australia

Meanwhile, in a stark contrast, large swathes of Northern Australia are grappling with a heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the 40s. Particularly in Western Australia, where the town of Marble Bar is expected to reach a scorching 45C. This extreme weather disparity showcases the unpredictable and often harsh climate conditions that Australia faces.

Community Response and Support

Community recovery hubs and assistance have been activated for residents affected by the flooding. Public facilities like community centres and libraries are open for residents needing to charge devices and seek respite from the weather. Updates related to the impact of flash flooding, waste management, evacuation centres, and aquatic centres are being regularly updated. Residents are urged to stay informed through the Bureau of Meteorology and sign up for Gold Coast Alerts.

Defence Force Assistance

Considering the severity of the situation, the Australian Defence Force could potentially be mobilised to aid flood-ravaged communities in Queensland. This revelation comes as more than 500mm of rain drenched the already saturated Gold Coast on Monday. Areas such as Coolangatta, Logan City, Beenleigh, Mount Tamborine and Springbrook regions have also been affected. Emergency services urge people to stay home and avoid driving through floodwaters to ensure their safety. Queensland’s Disaster Coordinator is in talks with the federal government about whether the defence force is required to assist.