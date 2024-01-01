Flash Flooding Hits Queensland’s Gold Coast: A Call to Action Amidst Rising Waters

South-east Queensland’s Gold Coast has witnessed flash flooding due to significant rainfall, with close to 400mm of rain reported in certain areas within the last 24 hours. The immediate concern is the safety of residents, who are being urged to monitor the weather situation and prepare for possible relocations to higher grounds. Emergency services have initiated rescue operations, with over a dozen people rescued in the Gold Coast hinterland and around 150 individuals stranded at a campsite at Natural Bridge.

A Struggle Against the Elements

Weather conditions have affected the functioning of normal life, with aquatic centers and waste collections disrupted. Power outages, due to storms during the Christmas period, still plague thousands of homes. The Gold Coast Alerts system experienced technical issues, leading residents to rely on the Disaster Dashboard and social media for updates. More than 4,000 calls for help have been received by the State Emergency Service, with 460 of those occurring within the last 24 hours.

Forecasts and Precautions

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued further flood warnings, particularly for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers. Although a severe thunderstorm warning for the Gold Coast area was cancelled, isolated heavy rainfall persists, with a potential for life-threatening flash flooding. Residents are being advised to avoid travel and not to drive through floodwaters. The wet weather is expected to continue for another 24 hours.

Government’s Response and Preparation

Emergency Management Minister Nikki Boyd has been vocal about the situation, stressing the urgency of the current crisis. The Gold Coast City Council has opened sandbagging stations, and evacuation centers are available for those affected. The Australian Defence Force may be called in to assist flood-ravaged communities as weather conditions are expected to persist. With a forecast of up to 350mm of rain, communities along the Nerang and Coomera rivers are on active flood warning.