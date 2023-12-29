Flash Flood Tragedy in Victoria: Two Lives Lost, Widespread Damage Reported

In a sudden and devastating flash flood at the Buchan campsite in East Gippsland, Victoria, two lives were tragically lost. The flood, which swept away tents and caravans, caused widespread damage, running into millions of dollars. The local community reels from the catastrophe, which has not only claimed lives but also underscored the harsh reality of climate change and its contribution to extreme weather events.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

The emergency services were summoned to the scene after reports of flooding. The body of a woman was found on Tuesday evening, and a man, believed to have been camping with her, was found the following afternoon. The identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed. The flood also wreaked havoc in the surrounding areas, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

State-wide Damage and Loss

The flash flood at Buchan campground was not an isolated incident. A six-year-old boy in Victoria died when a large branch fell on him while he was playing. Another man was killed in a similar incident in Caringal. The entire state of Victoria has been grappling with the aftermath of thunderstorms and severe flooding over the holiday period. In total, at least nine lives have been lost in the wild weather that has hit the Australian eastern states of Queensland and Victoria.

Continuing Threat and Response

The Victoria Police and the State Emergency Service (SES) have been inundated with over a thousand calls for assistance. The primary concerns have been submerged cars, flood rescues, downed trees, and water entering homes. The SES continues to monitor the region, especially the eastern part, as flood warnings are in effect. The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that at least a quarter of the houses in the flood-stricken regions are not insured.