Five Years On: The Impact and Legacy of the Hayne Royal Commission

In the annals of Australia's financial industry, February 4, 2019, stands as a watershed moment. It marked the release of the final report of the Hayne Royal Commission, a rigorous investigation into the deep-seated misconduct in banking and financial services. The commission's findings have since sparked a seismic shift in the sector, driving significant cultural changes within corporate Australia, particularly within banking and wealth management.

Reeling from the Hayne's Hammer

The immediate aftermath of the commission's revelations was a dramatic shake-up in the boardrooms of the country's financial powerhouses. National Australia Bank's chairman, Ken Henry, and CEO, Andrew Thorburn, tendered their resignations following scathing criticism from Commissioner Kenneth Hayne for their mishandling of the issues. The scandals unmasked by Hayne's team of counsels, which revolved around unbridled greed and lackluster regulation, became a hotbed of national discourse.

A Shift in Attitudes

The lasting imprint of the Hayne Royal Commission has been a sea change in financial attitudes, ushering in a new era where customer interests supersede profit growth. It's a shift that has seen regulators adopt a more stringent enforcement approach. Structural changes have also been evident, with banks divesting their insurance, wealth product, and financial advice businesses — a direct response to new regulations and a slump in profitability.

The Pendulum of Governance

One of the most profound consequences of the commission's legacy has been the heightened expectations of corporate governance. Directors now face an increased level of accountability, the onus being on them to manage non-financial risks more proactively. Yet, while this has ushered in a new era of scrutiny, it has also raised concerns about its potential to stifle growth and innovation in the industry. The question remains: Has the pendulum of governance swung too far?