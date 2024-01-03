Five Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Consider on the ASX in 2024

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is set to see a dynamic investment landscape in 2024, with Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) being a focal point. This article highlights five top ETFs to consider for investment, each offering a unique focus, aligning with various investor interests and financial forecasts for 2024.

BetaShares Asia Technology Tigers ETF

First on the list is the BetaShares Asia Technology Tigers ETF. This fund is ideal for investors bullish on the Asian technology sector, providing a gateway to major tech stocks in the region, including giants like Tencent. The ETF thus serves as a bridge into the fast-paced Asian tech landscape, which is increasingly becoming a crucial player in the global tech arena.

BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF

For those looking to tap into globally recognized tech companies, the BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF is a viable option. This ETF allows investment in 100 of the largest non-financial companies on the NASDAQ index. The fund offers a concentrated exposure to the tech sector, targeting companies that have established their dominance globally.

ETFS Battery Tech & Lithium ETF

The ETFS Battery Tech & Lithium ETF is an attractive choice for investors interested in the burgeoning electric vehicle and lithium industries. The fund covers a range of leading companies, from miners and battery producers to electric vehicle manufacturers. It offers investors a chance to capitalize on the accelerating shift towards electric mobility and renewable energy.

Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF

The Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF comes recommended for income-focused investors. The fund delivers access to ASX-listed shares with higher-than-average forecast dividend yields. It offers a suitable avenue for investors seeking a steady income stream alongside potential capital growth.

Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF

Last but not least, the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF offers broad international exposure. The fund provides a diversified portfolio with around 1,500 of the world’s largest listed companies. This ETF is an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their investments and gain exposure to international markets.

In conclusion, 2024 presents a diverse range of ETF investment opportunities on the ASX. Each fund mentioned above offers a unique focus, allowing investors to align their portfolio with their investment interests and market forecasts. As always, thorough research and careful consideration should precede any investment decision.