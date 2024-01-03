en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Five Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Consider on the ASX in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Five Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Consider on the ASX in 2024

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is set to see a dynamic investment landscape in 2024, with Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) being a focal point. This article highlights five top ETFs to consider for investment, each offering a unique focus, aligning with various investor interests and financial forecasts for 2024.

BetaShares Asia Technology Tigers ETF

First on the list is the BetaShares Asia Technology Tigers ETF. This fund is ideal for investors bullish on the Asian technology sector, providing a gateway to major tech stocks in the region, including giants like Tencent. The ETF thus serves as a bridge into the fast-paced Asian tech landscape, which is increasingly becoming a crucial player in the global tech arena.

BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF

For those looking to tap into globally recognized tech companies, the BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF is a viable option. This ETF allows investment in 100 of the largest non-financial companies on the NASDAQ index. The fund offers a concentrated exposure to the tech sector, targeting companies that have established their dominance globally.

ETFS Battery Tech & Lithium ETF

The ETFS Battery Tech & Lithium ETF is an attractive choice for investors interested in the burgeoning electric vehicle and lithium industries. The fund covers a range of leading companies, from miners and battery producers to electric vehicle manufacturers. It offers investors a chance to capitalize on the accelerating shift towards electric mobility and renewable energy.

Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF

The Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF comes recommended for income-focused investors. The fund delivers access to ASX-listed shares with higher-than-average forecast dividend yields. It offers a suitable avenue for investors seeking a steady income stream alongside potential capital growth.

Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF

Last but not least, the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF offers broad international exposure. The fund provides a diversified portfolio with around 1,500 of the world’s largest listed companies. This ETF is an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their investments and gain exposure to international markets.

In conclusion, 2024 presents a diverse range of ETF investment opportunities on the ASX. Each fund mentioned above offers a unique focus, allowing investors to align their portfolio with their investment interests and market forecasts. As always, thorough research and careful consideration should precede any investment decision.

0
Australia Finance Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs

By Geeta Pillai

Global Developments: Homeownership, Corporate Collaborations, and Political Unrest

By Geeta Pillai

AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders; Safety Challenges at Lagos Port

By Geeta Pillai

Geelong Port Workers Strike: A Fight for Fair Wages and Better Working Conditions

By Geeta Pillai

2024 Begins with Financial Uncertainty: A Deep Dive into Australia's M ...
@Australia · 2 mins
2024 Begins with Financial Uncertainty: A Deep Dive into Australia's M ...
heart comment 0
Victorian Country Fire Authority Provides Tips to Minimize Home Fire Risks

By Geeta Pillai

Victorian Country Fire Authority Provides Tips to Minimize Home Fire Risks
GCX Metals Reflects on a Pivotal 2023 and the Promising Prospects Ahead

By Geeta Pillai

GCX Metals Reflects on a Pivotal 2023 and the Promising Prospects Ahead
Mitsubishi Triton’s New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage

By Geeta Pillai

Mitsubishi Triton's New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage
Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift

By Salman Khan

Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
40 seconds
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
1 min
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
1 min
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
1 min
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
1 min
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
1 min
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
1 min
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
1 min
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app