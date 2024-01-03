en English
Australia

Five Key Predictions for the Australian Property Market in 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Five Key Predictions for the Australian Property Market in 2024

In a significant development, a comprehensive report has shed light on five key predictions for the Australian property market in 2024. The report, which presents an all-encompassing view of the real estate scenario, covers diverse aspects such as pricing trends, demand shifts, changes in mortgage rates, the impact of government policies, and the overall economic conditions.

Current State of the Australian Real Estate Sector

The Australian real estate industry has been relatively steady over the past seven days. One of the standout performers, Peet, gained 4.9%. Over the past year, the industry has notched up an overall gain of 8.5%. Yet, the valuation of the Australian real estate sector has changed by a massive -74.6x. The market’s recent state has been influenced by companies like Peet, Cedar Woods Properties, and Australian Unity Office Fund.

Forecasted Trends for the Upcoming Year

The Australian property market is expected to witness moderate growth in the coming years. Some areas will potentially outperform others, guided by population growth and low-interest rates, which are keeping the demand for housing robust. However, looming concerns about potential hikes in interest rates and changes to lending policies may cast a shadow on the market. Notwithstanding these uncertainties, the overall outlook for the Australian property market remains cautiously optimistic.

Price Fluctuations and Predicted Impacts

HSBC Holdings Plc Australian chief economist Paul Bloxham predicts a decline in housing prices in Sydney and Melbourne, ranging from 12 percent to 16 percent from their peaks. Nationwide, prices are expected to drop between 3 percent to 8 percent in 2019. The PropTrack Home Price Index shows that Northern Territory (NT) home prices rose during the festive season but concluded the year below their 2022 peak. In contrast, home prices in capital cities fell by 0.09% in November, with Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, and Sydney recording the most significant drops. On the other hand, Perth and Adelaide continued their strong growth trajectory.

This report on the Australian property market’s forecast for 2024 presents a comprehensive view of possible trends and changes. The information provided is invaluable for investors, homeowners, and industry professionals, enabling them to make informed decisions and prepare for future developments in the real estate sector.

Australia Investments
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

