Five Forecasts Set to Shape Australia’s Property Market in 2024

In a noteworthy revelation, experts have presented their five predictions for Australia’s property market in 2024. The anticipations are a crucial guide to the expected trends and shifts that will define the housing and real estate sectors in Australia.

Canberra’s Property Market in 2024

Starting with Canberra, experts forecast a moderate increase in home values. This is coupled with a potential cut in the cash rate by the Reserve Bank. However, sellers might have to temper their price expectations to align with the market realities. On a positive note, first home buyers can expect improved affordability, which could spur more activity in the market.

The Medium-density Housing Challenge

Another significant prediction is the anticipated shortage of new medium-density housing. This could pose a challenge to urban living and potentially drive prices up due to the supply and demand dynamics. On the flip side, experts expect a boom in the luxury apartment market, offering a different perspective to the real estate landscape.

Gold Coast’s Property Market in 2024

Moving to the Gold Coast region, the predictions indicate soaring property prices. Interest rates are expected to have a minimal impact, and population growth is expected to fuel an increase in housing demand. However, the lack of construction could lead to an undersupply, influencing the market dynamics substantially.

Experts advise potential buyers to consider suburbs with strong price growth and rental yields. The focus is on suburbs like Southport, Biggera Waters, Molendinar, Ashmore, Carrara, and Coombabah where capital growth potential is promising.

These predictions for Australia’s property market in 2024 are not just forecasts; they are potential game-changers that could influence decision-making processes and strategic planning for homebuyers, investors, real estate professionals, and policy makers. The anticipation of transparency in the market suggests the possibility of reforms that aim to make real estate transactions more straightforward for all parties involved.