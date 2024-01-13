Five Arrested in Melbourne’s Tobacco War: Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Apprehended

In a significant development in Melbourne’s ongoing tobacco war, five individuals associated with the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) have been apprehended. The arrest follows a series of firebombings on tobacco stores since Christmas Day, marking a new chapter in Victoria’s struggle with organized crime. The joint operation, orchestrated by Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police, is part of a broader crackdown on illicit activities connected to the tobacco trade.

Firebombings and the Fight Against Organized Crime

Among those arrested are a 41-year-old member from Werribee, a 30-year-old, and a 32-year-old from Melbourne’s west – all suspected patched Finks bikies. A 37-year-old from Point Cook was also apprehended, along with a 17-year-old from Yarraville, who has been released pending further inquiries. The apprehended individuals face multiple charges of criminal damage by fire, and one count of aggravated carjacking.

The firebombings targeted a variety of business establishments, from tobacco shops to cafes and restaurants. The attacks are believed to be part of a larger conflict, Victoria’s tobacco war, which involves organized crime groups vying for control of the lucrative illegal tobacco trade.

Taskforce Lunar and the Viper Taskforce

Victoria Police’s Taskforce Lunar, specifically formed to investigate violent crimes linked to the illicit tobacco market, currently has 28 active arson investigations. The taskforce has been actively pursuing criminal syndicates, believed to consist of personnel from Middle Eastern Organised Crime groups and Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs.

In a parallel operation, the Viper Taskforce has been making significant inroads, seizing large quantities of illegal tobacco products and other contraband. The taskforce’s efforts have been instrumental in disrupting the illicit tobacco trade and curtailing the activities of the involved syndicates.

The Syndicate Leaders and the Road Ahead

A critical figure in this conflict is Kazem ‘Kaz’ Hamad, a criminal believed to be orchestrating one of the syndicates from overseas. The surge in the black market trade has led to public executions of underworld figures and an urgent call for increased police resourcing and regulatory response.

The arrest of the Finks OMCG members marks a significant milestone in the ongoing war against illegal tobacco trade. It’s a testament to the determination of law enforcement agencies to hold crime syndicates accountable for their illicit activities, and a crucial step towards restoring order in the wake of Victoria’s tobacco war.