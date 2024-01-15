First Quantum Minerals Cuts Operations at Ravensthorpe Mine Amid Falling Nickel Prices

First Quantum Minerals, a leading Canadian mining entity, has announced a significant reduction in operations at its Ravensthorpe nickel mine located in Western Australia’s southeast. The company’s decision to halt mining activities and cut its workforce by roughly 30 percent is a direct consequence of a substantial drop in nickel prices.

Shift to Processing Existing Stockpiles

The new operational strategy involves a shift towards processing the existing stockpiles of nickel under a revised three-year operating model. This response to the nickel price plunge is expected to lead to job losses at the site. The company’s move is a strategic effort to address the higher operational costs and aims to enhance the financial sustainability of the Ravensthorpe mine.

Impact on the Workforce

The decision to suspend mining activities will result in the downsizing of 30 percent of the mine’s 420-strong workforce. Approximately 125 workers are expected to lose their jobs, marking yet another round of job losses in the mining industry. The recent closure of the Savannah nickel mine in the Kimberley has already impacted its workforce of 140.

Future Plans and Expectations

Despite the suspension of mining activities, First Quantum plans to continue producing nickel from ore stockpiles over the next 18 months to two years before considering resuming mining. The company aims to maintain the production of nickel concentrate from these stockpiles under its three-year plan. The Ravensthorpe mine, which has a history of ownership changes and closures, is expected to cut around 325 jobs as part of this strategy.

The transition in operations at Ravensthorpe is emblematic of the current economic conditions facing the nickel mining industry, with falling nickel prices significantly affecting profitability. This situation calls for innovative strategies and adaptations to ensure financial sustainability in the challenging landscape of the mining industry.