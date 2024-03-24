First of Seven New Ferries Arrives in Sydney, Set to Transform Parramatta River Route

Premier Chris Minns heralded the arrival of the first of seven new ferries, the Frances Bodkin, into Sydney Harbour, marking a significant upgrade for the Parramatta River route. After a three-day journey from a Hobart shipyard, this multimillion-dollar fleet aims to replace the aging Rivercat vessels, promising more reliable services and a boost to Australian domestic manufacturing.

Unveiling the Frances Bodkin

The Frances Bodkin's arrival signifies the NSW government's commitment to enhancing public transport infrastructure and supporting local manufacturing. Premier Minns emphasized the new ferries' role in delivering comfortable, accessible, and safer travel options for passengers, alongside the potential benefits for the Australian building industry.

Meeting Passenger Demand

Despite concerns from public transport advocates about the new ferries' capacity compared to their predecessors, Transport Minister Jo Haylen assured that the vessels would adequately meet the increasing patronage, which saw a significant rise in February. The introduction of the Frances Bodkin and its sister ships is part of a broader strategy to improve service reliability and accommodate the growing number of commuters on the Parramatta River route.

Transition and Future Outlook

As the Frances Bodkin undergoes sea trials before commencing operations, the focus turns to the phased introduction of the remaining six ferries. This transition represents a $48 million investment towards modernizing Sydney's ferry services and underscores the importance of sustainable, efficient public transport solutions. The gradual retirement of the Rivercats, while nostalgic for some, paves the way for a new era of ferry travel in Sydney.