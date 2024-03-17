First Nations Mothers Share Trauma of Newborn Removals Amid Inquiry Calls for Process Reform

Mitzi Nam, a senior Kaurna woman and former Aboriginal family support officer, has spent nearly a decade aiding pregnant First Nations women, only to witness a disturbing number of their babies being removed by authorities shortly after birth. Despite their efforts, many mothers faced the heartbreak of separation without prior notice, sparking an ongoing inquiry into the practices of South Australia's Department for Child Protection (DCP).

Systemic Issues Unveiled

Many expectant mothers supported by Nam were unknowingly flagged with 'unborn child concerns' due to accusations of unfitness to parent or missing antenatal appointments. Shockingly, these notifications were often undisclosed to both the mothers and their support workers, leaving them unprepared for the eventual removal of their newborns. This practice has been described by both Nam and SA's Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People, April Lawrie, as not only appalling but a cruel shock to new mothers during what should be a joyous time.

Inquiry Sparks Hope for Change

The inquiry into the removal of First Nations children has shed light on the premeditated nature of these separations, with evidence suggesting that decisions are made well in advance without notifying families or even hospital staff. The DCP's Adam Reilly expressed alarm at these revelations, apologizing to affected families and acknowledging the need for a more compassionate and lawful approach. The department has since partnered with community organizations to address unborn child concerns more proactively, aiming for a family-led plan to ensure child safety.

Looking Forward

While the inquiry continues, there is a collective call for systemic reform to protect the rights and well-being of First Nations mothers and their newborns. With senior officials like Reilly at the helm, there's hope for a shift towards practices that respect family integrity and aim for reunification when possible. As the community awaits the inquiry's outcomes, the spotlight remains on ensuring a more just and sensitive approach to child welfare among First Nations families.