Australia

First Bushfire Emergency Warning for 2024 Declared in Western Australia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
A fast-moving bushfire, propelled by strong south-westerly winds, has triggered the first emergency warning for 2024 in Western Australia. The communities of Leeman and Green Head are on high alert as the bushfire poses a significant threat to the area. The warning was issued around 2 pm on Monday, urging residents to evacuate.

The Evacuation Zone

The defined evacuation zone stretches from Point Louise Road in the south to Leeman Airport access road in the north. It extends from the coastline in the west to Indian Ocean Drive in the east. The initial inclusion of Leeman townsite in the evacuation zone at 3:15 pm was later downgraded.

Firefighting Efforts

With the bushfire moving north-east, firefighting efforts are in full swing. Ground crews and fixed-wing water bomber planes are battling the blaze, first reported at 12:30 pm at the intersection of Indian Ocean Drive and Green Head Road.

Travel Disruptions

Indian Ocean Drive has been closed between Coolimba-Eneabba Road and Coorow-Green Head Road. Authorities are advising residents of Leeman to evacuate northward along Indian Ocean Drive. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services is actively managing the situation, providing updates as the conditions evolve.

Australia Disaster
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

