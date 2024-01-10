Fire Rages Through Mandurah Daycare Centre After Closing Time

Playtime Early Learning Centre, a prominent daycare facility nestled in the heart of Mandurah CBD, was abruptly swallowed by a raging inferno on a fateful Wednesday evening, minutes after the establishment shut its doors for the day. The fire, which was reported shortly after 6pm, tore through the interior of the building with a relentless fury, leaving behind a scene of immense devastation in its wake.

Fire Engulfs Daycare Centre in Mandurah

The fire ignited on Davey Street, rapidly consuming the daycare centre. The swift response from local fire services prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring properties, but the interior of the Playtime Early Learning Centre sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations underway.

