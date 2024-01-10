en English
Australia

Fire Rages Through Mandurah Daycare Centre After Closing Time

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Fire Rages Through Mandurah Daycare Centre After Closing Time

Playtime Early Learning Centre, a prominent daycare facility nestled in the heart of Mandurah CBD, was abruptly swallowed by a raging inferno on a fateful Wednesday evening, minutes after the establishment shut its doors for the day. The fire, which was reported shortly after 6pm, tore through the interior of the building with a relentless fury, leaving behind a scene of immense devastation in its wake.

Fire Engulfs Daycare Centre in Mandurah

The fire ignited on Davey Street, rapidly consuming the daycare centre. The swift response from local fire services prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring properties, but the interior of the Playtime Early Learning Centre sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations underway.

Australia Disaster
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

