Fire and Rescue Service Handles Record Incidents Amid Surge in Vegetation Fires

The City's Fire and Rescue Service has been under an unprecedented surge in activity, setting a four-year record. In a span from October to January, the Service responded to a staggering 13,087 incidents. More than half of these, making up 55%, were vegetation fires, indicating a significant shift in the nature of emergencies.

A Comparative Review Reveals Noteworthy Increase

The numbers have been crunched, and the results are telling. A comparative review of the Fire and Rescue Service's statistics for the same four-month period over the past four years has revealed a visible uptick in activity. The total number of incidents, which encompasses fires, rescues, and other special service calls like motor vehicle accidents and trauma cases, have shown a 12% rise year-on-year.

Vegetation Fires: A Rising Threat

Among the various incidents, vegetation fires have shown an especially sharp increase. Climbing by 19% in comparison to the previous year, these fires have marked a consistent upward trend over the past three years. This rise in vegetation fires is not only a concern for the Fire and Rescue Service but also poses a severe threat to the city's green cover and biodiversity.

Structural Fires Remain a Concern

While there has been a slight downturn in residential fires, structural fires continue to pose an ongoing challenge. Fire safety education and awareness initiatives are being conducted regularly to mitigate this risk. The Fire and Rescue Service, operating with a fleet of more than 200 vehicles and a daily operational duty roster of at least 240 firefighters, is geared to handle the increased workload. Working closely with other agencies and neighbouring municipalities, the Service has been handling the increased demand efficiently, striving to keep the City and its citizens safe.