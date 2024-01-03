en English
Financial Turmoil Hits New Wilkie Creek Energy Mine Amid Coal Price Plunge

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
The New Wilkie Creek Energy mine, nestled in the heart of Queensland, Australia, is grappling with formidable financial hurdles following a drastic drop in thermal coal prices. From a soaring high of nearly $US400 per tonne in the latter half of 2022, prices plummeted to a meager $US170 by May of the subsequent year. Though the current price surpasses the 2019 average of $US75, it falls short of the Queensland budget forecast of $US153 for the ongoing financial year.

From Acquisition to Financial Struggles: A Brief Timeline

New Wilkie Energy, a privately-owned venture, acquired the mine from Peabody Energy in 2021. Operations resumed in April with the ambitious vision to counterbalance coal emissions via renewable energy initiatives. With over 200 employees to its name, the mine was projected to produce 2.4 million tonnes of coal annually for the Asian markets.

Despite promising beginnings, the New Wilkie Creek Energy mine soon found itself embroiled in legal battles. Since June of the past year, the mine has been in court to annul statutory demands from other companies. With the mine now under administration, legal proceedings have been put on hold. BRI’s administrators are currently investigating the mine’s challenges, with a keen focus on areas such as contracting and startup costs.

Administration and Director Changes

The administrative proceedings involve several companies, including the primary asset-holding and operating entity, New Wilkie Energy Pty Ltd. However, the head group entity remains unaffected. Prior to the appointment of administrators, the mine witnessed a revolving door of director changes. Industry veteran Gary Williams, with over four decades of experience under his belt, stepped down as director of the mine entity. Although Williams is still listed as a director of the main entity, his profile has been scrubbed clean from the company website.

Financial Implications and Perspectives

In the midst of this upheaval, financiers have secured interests over various assets, and a financing syndicate has come into play. Global Loan Agency Services has also obtained security. The financial implications of these developments are far-reaching, with a ripple effect that extends beyond the mine’s immediate future. The international coal market is also feeling the heat. For instance, China’s reinstatement of import tariffs on coal is aimed at protecting its domestic mining industry from a coal glut. This move has impacted Russian exporters, pushing them to consider adjusting coal prices downward to sustain export volumes.

Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

