Fiji's WICAT Launch Marks Women's Growing Influence in Construction and Trade

In a vibrant celebration of Women In Construction Week, fifty women from diverse fields within the construction industry gathered in Suva, Fiji, for the inaugural Women in Construction and Trade in Fiji (WICAT Fiji) "lunch and learn" event. The gathering, which took place yesterday, signaled not only a local but a global recognition of women's increasing involvement and influence in sectors traditionally dominated by men. WICAT Fiji's founder, Julianne Verma, highlighted the day as a triumph of shared knowledge and empowerment among women professionals.

Advertisment

Empowering Women in Construction

The event featured a rich program of speakers, including seasoned industry experts who covered topics from academia to valuation, spotlighting the myriad opportunities available for women in construction and trade. The emphasis was on continuous self-education and skill enhancement, acknowledging the dual roles many women play, balancing demanding careers with responsibilities at home. Verma's message was clear: despite these challenges, the commitment and resilience of women in construction are commendable and inspiring.

Expanding Networks and Opportunities

Advertisment

The surge in WICAT Fiji's membership, growing from 30 to 130 in just one week, underscores a burgeoning movement of women eager to carve out their space in construction and related trades. This increase not only reflects a local trend but resonates with global narratives of women's evolving roles in industries where they have been historically underrepresented. The event's success and the enthusiastic response from participants suggest a promising future for women in these fields, with networks and support systems strengthening and expanding.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Prospects

While the WICAT Fiji event marks a significant milestone, it also draws attention to the ongoing challenges women face in construction and trade. Balancing professional ambitions with personal responsibilities, combating gender stereotypes, and securing equal opportunities remain persistent hurdles. Yet, the collective spirit and determination demonstrated by the women at the event point to a resilient and progressive path forward. The conversation around women in construction, enriched by such initiatives, continues to evolve, highlighting not just the struggles but also celebrating the achievements and potential of women in the industry.

The WICAT Fiji initiative, by bringing women together to share, learn, and support one another, not only commemorates Women In Construction Week but also sets the stage for sustained growth and recognition of women's contributions to construction and trade. As networks like WICAT expand, they pave the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and diverse industry landscape, promising a brighter future for women in construction and beyond.