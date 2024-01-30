Fiji's RFMF Officer Training Centre Unveils Refurbished Library, Backed by Australian Defence Force

The Officer Training Centre (OTC) for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), situated in Vatuwaqa, Suva, has unveiled its newly refurbished library, a significant upgrade expected to benefit both local and international students. The project marks a significant stride in the broader mission to upgrade the OTC facilities, a venture backed by the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

ADF's Commitment to Fiji's Military Strength

The ADF's contribution to the refurbishment project underlines its commitment to fortifying the capabilities of the RFMF by making substantial investments in infrastructure improvements. The move is emblematic of the ADF's dedication to fostering stronger military ties and bolstering the collective security in the region.

OTC: A Crucial Hub for Military Leadership Development

At the official handover ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Avinesh Kumar, the OTC Commandant, stressed the library's role as a vital resource in the training and development of current and future military leaders. He described the OTC as a small yet indispensable camp that plays an integral role in grooming officers for leadership. The library, he noted, is a crucial part of this training process, providing access to a wealth of knowledge and resources.

A Symbol of RFMF's Dedication to Workforce Development

Australian Defence Advisor, Colonel Henry Stimson, echoed Kumar's sentiments, highlighting the library's symbolic representation of the RFMF's dedication to workforce development. He noted that the OTC is a national institution where the RFMF's knowledge, doctrine, and experience are consolidated and disseminated. The library, with its updated resources, serves as the heart of this institution.

The refurbishment project encompassed more than just the library. It also included the revitalization of the main lecture room, the re-roofing of the headquarters building, and enhancements to the Mess drainage system, further underlining the comprehensive nature of the OTC's upgrade.