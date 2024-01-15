Felicity Gooding, Former Fortescue Executive, Joins Vulcan as New CFO

In a strategic appointment, Felicity Gooding, a seasoned executive from Fortescue, joins Vulcan Energy Resources as the new group chief financial officer (CFO). This lithium development company, bolstered by Gina Rinehart, is well-positioned to benefit from Gooding’s extensive experience in the renewable energy sector.

Decades of Experience in Financial Leadership

Gooding’s professional journey spans over 20 years, encompassing strategic and financial analysis, debt funding, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and management and financial accounting. Her profound understanding of large-scale financing is expected to serve Vulcan well, especially during the financing of the multiple phases of Vulcan’s zero carbon lithium project. She is set to replace the incumbent CFO Robert Ierace, who will facilitate a smooth transition for Gooding before his departure at the end of March.

Previous Tenure at Fortescue Future Industries

Prior to her new role at Vulcan, Gooding contributed her financial acumen to Fortescue Future Industries, the green energy subsidiary of Fortescue, where she served as the CFO until her exit in September of the previous year. Her tenure at Fortescue Future Industries underscores her compatibility with Vulcan’s vision for sustainable lithium extraction and production.

Strategic Move for Vulcan Energy Resources

The appointment of Felicity Gooding signals a strategic move for the lithium developer. As the global push towards renewable energy intensifies and the demand for electric vehicles surges, the need for lithium—a critical resource for battery production—is expected to rise. Gooding’s financial expertise and background in green energy may equip Vulcan with the leadership and insights necessary to navigate this burgeoning sector.