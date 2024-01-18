Federico Rossi Joins Marley Spoon as New Chief Marketing Officer

Federico Rossi, an industry veteran with a 12-year tenure at the e-commerce giant Zalando, has been named the new Chief Marketing Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE, a global leader in the subscription-based meal kit industry. This significant appointment took effect in January 2024.

From Zalando to Marley Spoon

Rossi's illustrious career at Zalando saw him master various strategic roles, particularly in Planning, Analytics, AI, Data, Performance Marketing, and CRM. His last role at Zalando was VP Traffic - Performance Marketing and CRM, a position that honed his marketing skills and tech acumen. Now, as Marley Spoon's new CMO, Rossi is likely to leverage this wealth of experience to scale the company's marketing platforms and enhance its global brand image.

Marley Spoon's Growing Global Presence

Marley Spoon operates several meal-kit brands, namely, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly. It also offers Chefgood, a direct-to-consumer service providing ready-to-heat meals. The company's presence spans Australia, the United States, and Europe, underscoring its commitment to providing sustainable cooking solutions, reducing food waste, and simplifying meal preparation for customers worldwide.

CEO's Confidence in the New CMO

Fabian Siegel, the CEO of Marley Spoon, expressed his confidence in Rossi, suggesting his expertise would be pivotal in the company's growth. Rossi's deep understanding of the intersection between marketing and technology, coupled with his impressive track record, positions him well to elevate Marley Spoon's market position in the increasingly competitive meal-kit industry.