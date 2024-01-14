en English
Australia

Federal Government Tackles AI Control: Legislation for High-Risk Settings

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Federal Government Tackles AI Control: Legislation for High-Risk Settings

In response to growing concerns regarding the safety and societal impact of artificial intelligence (AI), the federal government is taking decisive steps to regulate the use of AI in high-risk scenarios. This initiative, spearheaded by the Albanese government, is set to introduce legislation to control AI use in areas of high risk, including law enforcement, job recruitment, and healthcare sectors.

Developing an Effective AI Framework

Working in collaboration with an advisory body—comprising of government representatives, industry experts, and academic scholars—the government plans to develop a framework mandating safety requirements for AI. This legislative measure emerges in response to the consultation process on ensuring the safe, responsible use of AI. The primary focus is to prevent, mitigate, and respond to potential harms resulting from AI.

Regulating High-Risk AI Technologies

The government’s approach aims to regulate high-risk technologies while leaving low-risk applications unregulated. Additionally, the initiative is considering safeguards against algorithmic bias, a prevalent issue arising from incomplete datasets. The ultimate goal of this new legislation is to ensure that AI operates as intended, thereby fostering trust in the technology among the populace.

Economic Incentive and Societal Sentiment

The economic incentive for regulating AI use is considerable. Predictions suggest that AI could contribute up to $4 trillion to the Australian economy by the 2030s. This initiative reflects a broader societal sentiment—that while AI holds tremendous economic potential, its societal impact must be carefully managed to prevent adverse effects.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

