Australia

Federal Funding Boost for Central Australia’s Sole Women’s Shelter

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Federal Funding Boost for Central Australia's Sole Women's Shelter

The sole women’s shelter in Alice Springs, Women’s Safety Services of Central Australia (WoSSCA), has been granted a significant financial boost to address the escalating rates of domestic, family, and sexual violence in the region. The federal funding of $4.1 million over four years comes as part of the Commonwealth’s 2023 plan for a Better, Safer Future for Central Australia, a testament to the persistent advocacy efforts of Northern Territory organizations and community members.

Enhanced Support and Services

With this injection of funds, WoSSCA plans to expand its team by six, introducing new roles that directly respond to the needs of its clients. A key addition will be a cultural advisor to assist with policy development and training, crucially acknowledging the 95 percent of clients who identify as First Nations. This role aims to bridge the cultural divide and ensure services are delivered with sensitivity and respect for the traditions and beliefs of the indigenous community.

Additionally, in recognition of the fact that children under 15 make up approximately 34 percent of the shelter’s clientele, two positions are to be created – a children’s advocate and a support worker. This move serves to underscore the devastating impact domestic violence has on young lives, offering them the tailored support they need to heal and thrive.

Expanding Capabilities

The funding will significantly enhance WoSSCA’s capabilities in several areas, including education, training, intake, risk assessment, and case management. By strengthening these critical aspects of their operations, WoSSCA is poised to provide more effective, holistic support for the women and children who seek refuge in their facility.

Addressing a Pressing Issue

The allocation of this funding comes at a critical time for Central Australia, a region that experiences domestic violence-related homicides at seven times the national average. The recent inquiry by the Northern Territory coroner into the tragic deaths of four Aboriginal women highlighted the dire need for adequately funded support services.

In addition to the funding for WoSSCA, Aboriginal Hostels Limited is set to receive $3.5 million to expand its visitor park service in Alice Springs. The expansion, providing an additional 20 beds, will increase the availability of safe accommodation for women and families affected by family violence, marking another important step in the battle against domestic violence in the region.

Australia Social Issues
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

