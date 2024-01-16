Federal Court Judge Rules Against Environmentalists in Australian Gas Pipeline Case

In a significant ruling, Justice Natalie Charlesworth of the Federal Court in Australia has dismissed an application by environmentalists to halt a major gas pipeline project by energy company, Santos. The application, presented by environmentalists including lawyers from the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) and expert witness Dr. Mick O'Leary, was found to be based on manipulated and false representations to the traditional owners from the Tiwi Islands.

Unveiling the Manipulation

The environmentalists alleged that the construction of a gas pipeline north of Darwin would harm the cultural heritage of the Tiwi Islanders. This included sacred dreaming stories of the Crocodile Man and the Rainbow Serpent, known as Ampiji. The allegations were primarily based on a cultural mapping exercise led by Dr. O'Leary. However, the scrutiny of his claims revealed a different story.

Dr. O'Leary confessed to making false statements about his past work, which he had claimed helped stop a development by Woodside, by invoking a kangaroo dreaming story. Justice Charlesworth expressed her dissatisfaction with Dr. O'Leary's conduct, stating that it strayed from the proper scientific method and the impartiality expected from an expert witness.

The Distorted Narrative

Furthermore, evidence suggested that the EDO lawyer and Dr. O'Leary had distorted information from the Tiwi Islanders. The judge cited a workshop video as evidence of this manipulation. The distortion of facts and the lack of integrity in the evidence presented were critical factors in Justice Charlesworth's decision to rule against the environmentalists.

Implications for the Gas Pipeline Project

As a result of the ruling, Santos has been granted permission to continue work on the 262km pipeline. This pipeline, connecting the Barossa gas field to its Darwin LNG plant, is a significant step for the company. The project aims to begin exporting processed gas by next year. It is expected to transport gas to Darwin, from where it will be shipped as LNG to buyers in South Korea and Japan.

This ruling has far-reaching implications, not just for Santos, but for the energy sector and environmental activism. It underscores the importance of truth, transparency, and integrity in presenting challenges to developmental projects. Above all, it is a reminder that the pursuit of environmental protection should not be marred by deceit and manipulation.