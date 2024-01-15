en English
Australia

Federal Court Greenlights Santos’ Barossa Offshore Gas Project

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Federal Court Greenlights Santos’ Barossa Offshore Gas Project

In a significant ruling, the Federal Court has dismissed objections about the potential impact on underwater Aboriginal songlines, thereby allowing Santos to push forward with its Barossa offshore gas project. This decision marks a decisive step for Santos, enabling the energy company to lay a 262-kilometer export pipeline off the coast of the Northern Territory’s Tiwi Islands.

Clearing the Path for a $5.8 Billion Venture

The Barossa project, valued at approximately $5.8 billion, is a substantial undertaking for Santos. The pipeline, a vital component of the endeavour, has largely been in a state of suspension since September 2022. The court’s ruling, however, clears a significant legal hurdle that might have otherwise delayed or obstructed the gas project’s development.

Overcoming Legal Challenges and Protecting Indigenous Heritage

The court’s judgement came after a series of legal challenges against new gas projects from Indigenous groups. The court ruled that the pipeline would not cause irreparable damage to submerged sites of cultural importance to the Tiwi Island’s indigenous inhabitants. This ruling dispelled concerns about inadequate consultation and consideration of the pipeline’s potential impact on Aboriginal lands.

Implications for the Oil and Gas Industry

This decision has been welcomed by the oil and gas industry, particularly as it sets a precedent for future projects. The gas sourced from the Barossa project will be supplied to the Darwin LNG plant, with shipments to Asia scheduled to commence in early 2025. The judgement bolsters Santos’ position and could potentially facilitate similar endeavours in the future, contributing significantly to the energy market.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

