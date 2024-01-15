Federal Court Clears Path for Santos’ $5.8 Billion Barossa Gas Project

In a significant court ruling, the Federal Court of Australia dismissed the legal challenge lodged by a group of Tiwi Islanders against the Barossa offshore gas project, a $5.8 billion venture led by Santos. The judgment, deemed a victory for the gas giant, has cleared the way for the project to proceed.

A Legal Tussle of Environmental and Cultural Concerns

The litigation revolved around serious environmental and cultural concerns. The islanders argued that the project could potentially impact marine life and disturb Indigenous cultural beliefs, including those relating to whales, crocodile men, and rainbow serpents. However, the court found that the evidence provided was not broadly representative of the beliefs of the Tiwi people, resulting in the dismissal of the case.

Financial Implications of the Legal Battle

The legal battles and subsequent delays have reportedly cost the Barossa project an estimated $800 million. Despite the costly setbacks, Santos’ board has come under criticism for offering a $6 million incentive to the CEO. This has led to shareholders closely monitoring the company’s actions and advocacy.

Political Ramifications and Future Implications

The case was supported by a legal service that receives funding from the Albanese government. This fact did not escape criticism from Sky News host Andrew Bolt, who questioned the rationale behind government funding activists who, in his perspective, utilize superstitious beliefs to obstruct essential gas projects. Bolt suggested that this approach to ‘woke race politics’ could potentially jeopardize the country’s economic future.

In the wake of the court’s decision, industry groups hailed it as a win for energy security and the economy. The judgment could set an important precedent for future climate activism, reducing sovereign risk from such cases. The project, co-owned by South Korean and Japanese investors, still requires approval for environmental plans to proceed. The first gas production is targeted for the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Santos is reportedly in preliminary discussions with Woodside for a potential merger that could unlock more growth opportunities and potentially create an Australian gas market giant.